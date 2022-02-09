Celebrate National Pizza Day at Ghost Box

Ghost Box is downtown Lafayette’s newest pizza joint from the team behind Acreage and Stem Ciders. Ghost Box recently opened in December or 2020 right in the thick of the pandemic. It was born out of a “ghost kitchen” at Acreage when the team started making pizzas.

Ghost Box Pizza offers Detroit-and-woodfired pizzas, salads, sandwiches and a full bar. Ghost Box Pizza is family-friendly with a full arcade and lots of TVs.

For National Pizza Day (today!) we’re offering customers either a one-topping wood-fired pizza or one-topping small Detroit-style pizza, paired with either a draft beer or a cider for $15. The special will run today from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.