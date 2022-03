Today is National Meatball Day and Firehouse Subs would love to celebrate with you by showcasing one of our most popular menu items – the Firehouse Meatball sub.

Firehouse subs save lives with a portion of every purchase benefiting Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to help the 501(c)(3) achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.