Just in time for the NHL Playoffs, National Hockey Card Day invites collectors and hockey fans to visit their participating local hobby shop and open free NHL trading card packs to try and collect the full NHCD set, which includes Avalanche superstar Cale Makar and legendary goaltender Patrick Roy.

Mike Fruitman with Mike’s Stadium Sports Card is participating in the 14th annual National Hockey Card Day on April 15th an annual celebration of hockey and the joy of collecting hockey cards founded by Upper Deck. Fans and collectors can visit Mike’s Stadium Sports Cards, or other participating hobby shops, on April 15 to receive a free pack of Upper Deck National Hockey Card Day trading cards.

National Hockey Card Day promotes unity within the hobby and encourages collectors to share their experiences by tagging Upper Deck (@UpperDeckSports) on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and using the hashtag #NHCD for a chance to be featured on their social media pages.