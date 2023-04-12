I Heart Mac and Cheese is celebrating National Grilled Cheese Day by giving away as many Mac grilled cheese sandwiches on National Grilled Cheese Day from 5-7pm, this Wednesday, April 12th.

As a show of appreciation to guests and the local communities, the fast-casual is inviting everyone in the community to stop by any I Heart Mac and Cheese in Colorado to get their free classic Mac and cheese grilled cheese sandwich.

I Heart Mac & Cheese is a cheesy build your own concept that has over 40 locations nationwide. They serve feel-good, customizable mac and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Top all bowls and sandwiches with a variety of cheeses, sauces, veggies, proteins for the perfect creation. The pasta-bilities are endless!