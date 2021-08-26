Celebrate National Dog Day with puppies and prosecco

Who doesn’t love to cuddle with a cute puppy, especially on National Dog Day! The Hotel Monaco in Denver has a special package now that you can book that offers your own private puppy party along with a bottle of Mionetto Prosecco and bites from Italian restaurant Panzano.

Each puppy party is staffed by a team member from Lifeline Puppy Rescue.

What: Puppies Prosecco (package at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver)

When (day and time): Today through Sunday

Where: Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver

Cost: Starting at $550 includes a night in a luxury suite, Mionetto Prosecco, and bites from Panzano. Half of proceeds go to Lifeline Puppy Rescue