Today is national Ceviche Day and one of the best place to enjoy this amazing dish is Water Grill in Denver.

Ceviche is raw fish cured in fresh citrus juices, primarily lemon or lime. The Whole Fish Ceviche is one of Water Grill’s most popular off-menu dishes, and there isn’t another seafood restaurant in town that’s utilizing a whole fish or plating ceviche this way.

Water Grill strives to operate as a good steward of the ocean, offering first-of-season seafood and a broad selection of fish, shellfish, lobster, crab and oysters, all sourced from its proprietary processing and distribution center, King’s Seafood Distribution.



Water Grill is located in Denver’s Lower Downtown neighborhood.