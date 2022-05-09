May is National Burger Month and to celebrate, we invited Bad Daddy’s Burger to show us how to put together the perfect burger.

Thomas Mitchell with Bad Daddy’s shows us the Carolina Burger which is the featured item of the month. Available for a limited time, the Carolina Burger includes an Angus patty topped with pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes and house-made candied bacon jam, topped with shredded lettuce and pickles. The burger experts at Bad Daddy’s recommend you pair it with a side of Truffle Parmesan Fries or Housemade Potato Chips and your favorite craft beer for the ultimate experience.

Check out Bad Daddy’s and their flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft beers from regional breweries.