The anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier is culturally and historically significant and Ken Goldin, Founder and Executive Chairman, is here to discuss their significance and the new auction that his company “Goldin” just launched.

Today is the 75th anniversary of his brave achievement and Goldin is honored to be offering for bidding three incredibly significant items including:

A game-worn jersey ($2 million starting bid, )

A bat that Robinson used at the All-Star game held in Brooklyn ($250k starting bid)

The Hall of Fame plaque presented to him at his initiation ($150k starting bid)

He was the first African American to win a batting title, to win Most Valuable Player, and to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He was also the MLB’s first official Rookie of the Year, and the first baseball player, black or white, to be on a US postage stamp.

There are other incredible items available for bidding at “G-O-L-D-I-N DOT C-O” as well including a 1916 Babr Ruth Rookie card, one of the finest graded examples of its kind.



The items are part of our auction which just opened last night and runs through May.