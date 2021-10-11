Celebrate Indigenous People’s Day with traditional Native American sourced goods from Tocabe

Tocabe restaurant recently opened its Tocabe Indigenous Marketplace that carries exclusive Tocabe-made items such as dry rubs, blue corn mush mix and their blue cornbread mix.

Tocabe believes a good way to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day is by directly supporting Native food producers. Tocabe’s marketplace does just that by creating a robust ecosystem for Native and Indigenous food traditions to thrive.

The virtual pantry offers staples and ingredients from Native and Indigenous producers, farmers, ranchers and suppliers throughout the contiguous United States. The site has over 40 products from 9 producers:

Drawing from the “You Thrive, I Thrive, We Thrive” company ethos, the Tocabe Indigenous Marketplacefeatures an innovative donations program to help address food access, food disparity and food sovereignty issues facing many Tribes and Indigenous Peoples in the U.S. – situations made worse in many places by the pandemic.