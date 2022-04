Executive Chef, Brad O’Brien at Ocean Prime in Denver says now is the perfect time to dine in at Ocean Prime Denver and DTC as they roll out their new Easter menu.

Ocean Prime is only open for brunch on special holidays, so these menu items can’t be found any other time

Easter Brunch is offered at both locations on Sunday, April 17 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Their menu is both classic and modern, featuring sushi, the freshest seafood, juicy steaks, decadent side dishes and made-from-scratch desserts.