If you looking to take a break from cooking this Easter, you might want to check out Guard and Grace and sample Chef Marco Salden’s cinnamon rolls.

Guard and Grace will have an extensive Easter brunch menu which includes appetizers, salads, raw bar and much more.

Guard and Grace recently cancelled their lunch dinning due to Covid, but now it’s offically back open for lunch every Tuesday-Thursday from 11am – 2pm starting Tuesday, April 19th.