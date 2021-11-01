Celebrate Dia Del Los Muertos at Comida Restaurant

Today is Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is a celebration of life and death. While the holiday originated in Mexico, it’s celebrated all over.

In honor of this day, Chef Sandra, the Executive Chef at Comida shares one of her favorite dish that is sure to bring everyone together.

Pazole is a traditional rich soup made with pork, hominy and red chiles. Pozole is different all thorough Mexico – you can find it red based, with pork, or the “green” kind, with chicken, which is what Chef Sandra serves at Comida.