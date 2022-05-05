bartaco is heating up Cinco De Mayo with some delicious tacos featuring Yellowbird Foods, renowned for its variety of hot sauces with unique flavor combinations.

With Cinco de Mayo marking bartaco’s unofficial kickoff to summer, bartaco is offering their first-ever co-crafted #bartacosecret taco, the coconut shrimp taco featuring Yellowbird Sriracha. The taco features seared lemongrass-coconut marinated shrimp on top of a fresh crisp green papaya salad, finished with a drizzle of spicy, garlicky sweet Yellowbird Blue Agave Sriracha for a perfectly balanced bite that pairs incredibly with bartaco’s fan-favorite margaritas.

Yellowbird Blue Agave Sriracha is Yellowbird’s Texas twist on Sriracha, and this fiery flavor blends organic blue agave nectar to bring the sweet, while ripe, red jalapeños bring the heat, followed by a spicy garlic tingle. The bartaco x Yellowbird collaboration is a perfect recipe––inspired by both brands’ dedication to serving up fresh and great quality bold flavors, while thrilling guests with a little bit of heat.