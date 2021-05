DENVER (KDVR) - A Colorado state representative is drawing ire after referring to a colleague as "Buckwheat" during the House session Wednesday morning.

Rep. Richard Holtorf, a Republican who represents the southeastern part of Colorado, was speaking to the House. He was talking about military rules of engagement and the law of proportionality, when he apparently responded to another legislator and said, "I’m getting there. Don’t worry Buckwheat. I’m getting there.”