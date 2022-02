As we wait and wonder what is going on inside Casa Bonita, we are very excited for the 5th annual Casa Bonita Art Show.

It opens this Friday, February 18th with a reception from 6 – 10 p.m. at NEXT Gallery 6851 W. Colfax, Lakewood, CO 80214



There are over 60 pieces in several mediums – very impressive and fun art works! And some kid entries, too!