CDOT’s ‘Human Cheese Grater’ reminds motorcyclists to ride safe, wear proper gear

DENVER (KDVR) – The “Human Cheese Grater,” a display installed in the parking lots of motorcycle dealers across the Front Range, is part of a summer motorcycle safety awareness campaign kicked off on Tuesday by the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol.

Human Cheese Grater

“Year after year, we see approximately 75 percent of fatal motorcycle crashes are caused by the motorcycle rider. This tells me if I make personal decisions to get the proper training, wear the proper protective gear, and most importantly make responsible decisions, I can do a lot to keep myself safe on a motorcycle!” said Major Tim Keeton with the Colorado State Patrol.

CDOT urges motorcyclists to wear proper gear, including boots that cover the ankles, riding pants, a jacket, gloves, eye protection and a helmet. Professional training, following traffic laws and riding sober are also essential, the agency said.

The “Human Cheese Grater” display can be seen at the following dealers:

“CDOT continues to find unique and engaging ways to urge motorcyclists to always wear helmets and other gear when riding. Protective gear is imperative to protecting the rider from injury, preventing fatalities and getting everyone home safely,” said Glenn Davis, a CDOT highway safety manager.