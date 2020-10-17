CDOT says not to travel near area of fires unless necessary

LARIMER/BOULDER Counties, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has issued a warning not to travel near the area of the fires unless absolutely necessary.

“As wildfire activity has forced closures along State Highway 7 and US-34, CDOT is urging travelers to avoid unnecessary trips in the area and allow emergency responders and evacuating residents to move as needed. Closures are in place along State Highway 7 from Lyons to the Highway 72 junction and on US-34 from Mall Road in Estes Park (Mile Point 65) to east of the Dam Store (MP85). Additional closures, including along US-36, are possible through this event; all closures can be found at www.cotrip.org.”

US 36 EB/WB: Safety closure between Neva Rd and CO 7. Closed due to nearby wildfire. EB US 36 Lyons-Hwy 66 junction partially open. Travel north/northwest of Boulder/Estes Park area is strongly discouraged. https://t.co/P2kuStEkIK — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 17, 2020