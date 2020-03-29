CDC urges New York, New Jersey and Connecticut residents to refrain from non-essential domestic travel

ATLANTA (KDVR) — The CDC released a travel advisory on Saturday that urges residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately.

This advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including public health professionals, financial services, food supply, etc.

Employees of critical infrastructure have a responsibility to maintain normal work schedule.

The CDC says that the Governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will have full discretion to implement this Domestic Travel Advisory.