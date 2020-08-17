CCSD implementing COVID symptom checker app for staff and students

DENVER (KDVR) — With in-person learning beginning Monday, Aug. 17, the Cherry Creek School District announced that they have developed the “COVID Symptom Checker.”

Staff and students can log into the CCSD portal and click on the COVID Symptom Checker or scan a barcode to load the app.

The app asks a series of questions and depending on answers, employees and student families must follow the instructions on the Symptom Checker if results are yellow or red.

CCSD created a series of back-to-school videos: Cherry Creek TV, the Cherry Creek Schools’ YouTube channel.

For more information about how to use the COVID Symptom Checker, watch this short video.