CBI Senior Alert: At-risk 78-year-old senior missing from Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Brighton Police Department report Donald Torr, 78, is missing and was last seen on the 1200 block of S. 8th Ave. at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday when he took his dog out for a walk.

Donald Torr, 78, missing from Brighton. Photo courtesy Brighton Police Department.

BPD says Torr suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket with a collar. He is 5-foot-8 with blue eyes, gray hair and wears glasses. His wife found their vehicle was also missing after she went out to look for him, according to BPD.

He may be driving a 2012 White Honda CR-V with Arizona License Plates 55R69. The couple recently moved to Colorado so Torr is not familiar with the area.

Donald Torr, 78, missing from Brighton. Photo courtesy Brighton Police Department.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please contact Brighton Police at (303) 288-1535 or your local police department.