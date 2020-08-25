CBI searching for Aurora man missing in Conejos County since Aug. 14

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Conejos County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are searching for Wilbert Archuleta, 39, who has been missing since Aug. 14.

According to CCSO, Archuleta is an Aurora resident who went to the San Luis Valley to visit his father on Aug. 10. He was expected to return to Aurora on Aug. 18. Authorities say the last contact with his family was on Aug. 14.

Archuleta is a 5-foot-10-inch tall Hispanic male who weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes with a goatee-like beard. Archuleta also has a tattoo on his back and scar on his neck.

Anyone with information about Archuleta is asked to call the CCSO (719)-376-2196.