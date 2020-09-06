CBI issues alert for missing boy last seen in Fort Collins area

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Dorian Ortiz, 12, was last seen in Fort Collins with his non-custodial mother, Jessica Ortiz at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Dorian Ortiz is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. He was wearing gray Nike shoes with an orange swoosh, gray shorts, and a blue t-shirt with a pocket.

Jessica Ortiz is 34 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. The Colorado Bureau of Investigations reports that a green Ford Taurus is possibly involved.

Jessica Ortiz, photo from CBI Alert

CBI reports an arrest warrant for a classified felony has been issued for Jessica Ortiz and believe she is avoiding law enforcement.

Police believe she may be in the Denver Metro area. Anyone with information call 911 or the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985.