Caught on video: Herd of goats roam the streets in Castle Pines

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (KDVR) — A video courtesy of the Perry family shows 350 goats roaming around Castle Pines streets around 8:45 p.m. on Friday.

The goats were in the area for fire mitigation and the herd somehow managed out of the electric fence of their pen.

The Perry family and the family dog worked to help keep them corralled and away from busy Castle Pines Parkway and Interstate 25.

The co-owner of Goat Green told FOX31 that this happens from time to time and that it could have possibly been a bear in the area that knocked down the posts allowing the herd to bust through the fence.