AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Aurora are investigating a failed break-in attempt that happened Tuesday night at Firing Line, a gun shop and shooting range in Aurora.

“It’s the sellability of guns, that they can make money on it and sell it on the street,” store manager David Hannah said of the appeal to thieves.

Hannah shared a video with FOX31 that shows the suspect tried to break in multiple times at two different entrances of the shop. Each time, the suspect backs a car into the space in front of the doors, attaches a strap and blanket and attempts to pull off the door.

“He made it really easy to identify himself,” Hannah said. “I think through televising him, I have no doubt someone will know who he is.”

The suspect is then seen fleeing the parking lot with the strap still attached to the car. Hannah said he left empty-handed.

“We like to see their faces in case they were in the store days before,” Hannah said.

Suspect caught on camera attempting to break into gun shop in Aurora (Credit: Firing Line)

Aurora gun shop hardens security

Hannah said in his 12 years of working at the store, they have had a handful of burglaries and attempted break-ins. He said each time it happens, they increase security more, and the fact this suspect couldn’t break in shows the steps they are taking are working.

“Every time, we take additional steps to literally slow down the criminal and give police the opportunity to respond,” Hannah said.

“I mean we put away the guns overnight,” Hannah said. “Or we cable them to make it difficult to get out.”

The shop now has a series of large rocks around the outside, along with posts so cars can’t drive into it. He said they also have alarms and more advanced cameras to show clear images of people attempting to get in.

“Don’t come back here, ’cause we got you,” Hannah said.

The Aurora Police Department said it’s currently investigating the attempted break-in, but because the suspect didn’t make it into the building, it is only considered vandalism. They asked for anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.