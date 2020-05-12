Castle Rock restaurant received $5K small business grant from town

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The owners of the C&C Breakfast and Korean Kitchen restaurant, the business that received national attention when it opened for dine-in services on Mother’s Day, received a small business grant for $5,000.

The Town of Castle Rock confirmed sending a check to Cookies & Crema (what the C’s stand for in the name of the restaurant) on April 21. It was one of 94 small businesses that received money from the COVID-19 Small Business Support Grant Program.

“We received a check but we’re going to see if we’re going to use it or not. We’ve been here for seven years serving the community,” owner Jesse Arellano said. “We’ll see. We might have to use it for the legal fees.”

According to Arellano, the business may be on the verge of bankruptcy and they opened for dine-in service on Mother’s Day as a last hurrah. He also said they don’t have a big bank account when interviewed by FOX31 on Sunday.

According to the Town of Castle Rock website, small businesses had to apply for the grant. It states on the site: Eligible businesses must provide a statement or other evidence that the business has suffered economic harm (e.g. loss of revenue or income, employee lay-off, etc.) between March 1, 2020, and the date of the application that can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and/or the subsequent State of Colorado public health orders mandating restricted or closed business practices.

The business had to provide this information in order to receive the grant and then violated the restrictions from with which they got the grant money. The Town of Castle Rock replied in an email that “the funds were awarded without any further conditions.”