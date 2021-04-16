Castle Rock restaurant celebrates freedom from COVID restrictions

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Friday, Douglas County bars and restaurants returned to 100% capacity, for the first time since the COVID pandemic began.

Over at Sinners & Saints in Old Town Castle Rock, the bar was abuzz with just about every table and couch taken.

Co-owner Dave Schutte said for months, the business was only allowed to seat about one-fourth of his usual customer base.

“We’ve been waiting for this, a year and a half,” he said.

Now, he’s talking about hiring more staff.

Jenn Garretson is a regular, who is here to celebrate her buddy’s 40th birthday.

“We’re just really excited to be all together, again,” she said. “We love the community and it will be good from here on out!”