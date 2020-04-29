Castle Rock opens some parks under the ‘Safer at Home’ order

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Castle Rock residents are able to once again use skate parks, tennis courts and basketball courts, with some restrictions.

“We’re just enjoying the warm weather, 6 feet apart,” said Angela McCrea. On Tuesday, she and her friend Lisa Delaney set up a play date for their 11-year-old daughters.

“They miss each other terribly. We wanted them to see each other and have a safe play date,” McCrea said.

As their daughters roller bladed around the park, the moms caught up in person for the first time in six weeks.

“Yes! It’s great to be out and the weather is fabulous. It’s great to be out and see other people and socialize,” Delaney said.

They took extra care to stay 6 feet apart. Others park visitors wore face masks and kept to small group activities.

The folks in charge of the town’s parks know people are anxious to get outside.

Jeff Smullen is the assistant director of the Castle Rock Parks and Recreation Department.

“People want to get out. There aren’t a lot of options for them in terms of outdoor recreation and getting outside, that’s really important for mental health and physical health,” he said.

But there are still some restrictions and they are asking people to police themselves.

“I think it’s very similar to the state order. We want to make sure people are using their personal responsibility. We do have signs in parks. Playgrounds are still closed, and our group picnic areas, anything that promotes large groups are prohibited,” Smullen said.

The Town of Castle Rock also encourages hand washing and sanitizing often, especially after visiting the parks. The parks department is working with the state now to see if opening summer camps will be possible so parents that need child care are able to go back to work.