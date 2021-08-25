Castle Rock man shot dead in Miami while protecting wife, baby, from gunman

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A Castle Rock man was shot and killed while protecting his wife and 1-year-old son from a gunman at a Miami restaurant.

Dustin Wakefield, 21, and his family were dining Tuesday night at La Cerveceria in Miami, where they had traveled for vacation. A gunman entered the restaurant and shot Wakefield multiple times.

Wakefield’s family found out about the shooting shortly after it happened and spoke with FOX31 on Wednesday about the kind of man Dustin was.

“There are few words in the English language that can convey the depth of Dustin’s love and generosity,” said Angela Wakefield, Dustin’s stepmother. “For us, his family, he was the best son/brother/uncle/cousin/nephew/grandson you could ask for. His heart always put others first, even from a young age. As a man, he was a faithful and loving husband. Karina is the love of his life, and she knows it. His love for her should inspire us. As a father he was full of love and pride. His son knows he is loved.”

According to police, Tamarius Blair Davis confessed to randomly shooting Wakefield because he “was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered.”

Witnesses said Wakefield stood between Davis and his son, saying, “He’s only a boy.” Police say Davis then shot Wakefield multiple times. Davis was later found in a nearby alley and arrested for murder.

Tommy Davis, the suspect’s father, told The Associated Press that his son had traveled to Miami Beach with some friends. He said his son has never been in trouble or had mental health issues. No arrest record for the younger Davis could be found.

“This is an unlikely thing,” Tommy Davis said. “We are trying to find out what happened. You can imagine we were shocked.”

Wakefield met his wife at Crave Real Burgers restaurant in Castle Rock several years ago, where they worked there in high school. The general manager, Daniel Martinez, became a close family friend.

“He loved his kid. The smile on his face when he was with his kid was something else,” Martinez told FOX31. “I am very proud of him for keeping the baby safe and his family safe. We will take care of them.”

The family started a GoFundMe for Dustin’s wife and baby boy.