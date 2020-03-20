Castle Rock firefighters prepare to re-light iconic star

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo (KDVR) -- In a rare move, the iconic Castle Rock Star will be re-lit Monday as a "beacon of hope" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The star, which sits prominently on the rock above town, is typically only lit from the Saturday before Thanksgiving through the National Western Stock Show.

"We're trying to give people faith and hope through this difficult time," said Lt. Jay Allen. "The star reminds us as a community that we're going to get through this."

Allen is a "Keeper of the Star," a volunteer group of firefighters and community members that tends to the star's upkeep.

The star was built in 1936 and has only been lit a handful of times outside of the holiday season.

That includes following World War II, and following the September 11th terrorist attacks.

"It's really unusual for us to take these measures," said Mayor Jason Gray. "Hopefully people who drive by and see the star will be reminded that we're all in this together."

The Town Council voted unanimously to light the star at a Tuesday meeting.

Monday afternoon, Allen and other keepers will climb the star, replacing broken light bulbs and making sure everything is in working order.

Unlike during the annual Starlighting ceremony, there will be no public gatherings when the star is lit Monday.