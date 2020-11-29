Castle Rock family finds cat missing for days in wilderness

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A two-day search for a 1-year-old Tabby cat named Marley ended with success Saturday.

“She’s a sweet, nice cat,” said Marley’s owner, Reece Barry.

Reece, a Fort Lewis College student, was on a road trip with Marley on Thursday— driving from Durango to visit family in Castle Rock for Thanksgiving.

“I pulled over to the side [of the road] about halfway through the ride right by the mountains and woods,” he said.

Reece stopped to feed Marley along Highway 160 in Huerfano County near the small town of La Veta. He said Marley bolted from the car as soon as he opened her crate. She vanished into the woods. He searched for hours without luck.

“When he called … you could just hear it in his voice … he was so upset,” Reece’s mom, Lori Barry, said.

Reece’s parents and siblings drove from Castle Rock to Huerfano County on Thanksgiving to help in the search.

“When we had reached Reece, he was hurt mentally and physically,” Reece’s dad, Steve Barry, said.

The family continued searching until nightfall and returned to Castle Rock defeated and heartbroken. But they couldn’t completely give up. A Huerfano County Sheriff’s deputy suggested the family solicit help on a local Facebook page, Lori explained.

“I posted the story on [the Huerfano Community Bulletin Board Facebook page] and the outpour of love and support we got … it gave me so much hope. It was just amazing,” Lori said.

That hope inspired the Barrys to return to the remote area where Marley disappeared. Two days after the cat went missing, Reece found her hiding in a tree well. She had survived the cold and dangers of mountain lions and bobcats.

The Barrys said they are grateful for their good fortune and the loving support of strangers in Huerfano County on this Thanksgiving Day weekend.