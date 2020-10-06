Carousel Ball for Children’s Diabetes Foundation Goes Virtual

The Children’s Diabetes Foundation is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, and Barbara Davis’ 90th birthday at the virtual 34th Annual Carousel of Hope on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. MST.

Guests will enjoy a silent auction, celebrity entertainment, and music from legendary performers. The free, online event will stream exclusively on PEOPLE.com, PeopleTV, PEOPLE social platforms, and PEOPLE YouTube. Proceeds raised through event sponsorships, donations, and silent auction benefit the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.

For more information about the 34th Annual Carousel of Hope, and to reserve your free virtual spot, visit https://www.childrensdiabetesfoundation.org/event/2020carouselofhope/