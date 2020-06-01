Car share option now available from Denver International Airport

DENVER (KDVR) — Avail Car Sharing and Denver International Airport (DEN) have launched a year long pilot program that offers a new way for travelers to get from the airport to their destinations.

Avail’s car sharing service connects car owners with travelers looking for a vehicle.

Avail provides:

An examination of drivers motor vehicle records

Safety inspections

Cleaning and disinfecting vehicles prior to each used with high-grade, multi-purpose cleaners

Insurance protection and roadside assistance coverage

“It’s important to us to embrace our changing world and to adapt to new, innovative ways to enhance the travel experience,” DEN CEO Kim Day said.

“We look forward to working with Avail over the course of the pilot to learn more about their business and ways to better serve our passengers.”

Avail is located at 18000 E. 81st Ave., a short shuttle ride to and from the airport.