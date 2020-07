DENVER (KDVR) – A driver pressed the wrong pedal and ended up ramming into the side of an apartment at the Pines at Marston Lake Apartment Homes at 4801 S. Wadsworth Blvd. on Friday morning.

The Denver Fire Department responded after the call came in at 10:30 a.m.

#DenverFireDepartment Firefighters & Special Operations crews responded to an Auto versus Building at 4801 S. Wadsworth, one injured patient was treated. We train everyday to be prepared for unique emergencies like this & to protect the citizens of @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/yY9EXxPCRq — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) July 24, 2020

The driver suffered minor injuries and will be cited for careless driving.

The DFD team reinforced the structure after the accident to keep it from collapsing.