DENVER (KDVR) — Two people were trapped in a vehicle after it struck a residence located at 4315 Ceylon Ct. on Friday evening, according to Denver fire.

#DenverFire crews responded to an auto into a building at 4315 Ceylon Ct. Two individuals in the vehicle were injured in the crash, but the extent of injuries is unknown. Luckily no one else was hurt. Special Operations crews are making the home safe. @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/YJSwUWmUZG — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 22, 2020

One person has been removed from the car and crews are working on getting the other person out. Denver fire says the car hit two homes, which both have damage.

Both people in the car were injured. The extent of their injuries has not been reported.

As this is an ongoing incident, updates will be reported as they are received.