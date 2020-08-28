Car chase, barricade ends with two arrests in Larimer County

Katelyn Bohl and Jesse Spahr were arrested after an standoff in Larimer County on Aug. 27, 2020. (Credit: Larimer County Sheriff)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Larimer County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Katelyn Sidney Bohl of Edmond, Okla. and 38-year-old Jesse Allan Spahr of Oklahoma City, Okla. after a vehicle pursuit and house barricade incident on Thursday.

Wyoming Highway Patrol began following the vehicle southbound on Interstate 25 around 11 a.m. after they believed there was a physical altercation between the two in the car. During the pursuit, Bohl and Spahr fired weapons at the troopers. No one was injured.

LCSO joined westbound on Owl Canyon Road and continued southbound on Terry Lake Road. Spahr drove onto the 8800 block of Terry Lake Road and rammed the car into the garage of a house causing significant damage.

Spahr and Bohl then drove into a garage of a home near the intersection of E. Douglas Road and Terry Lake Road around noon. The two entered the home but the sole resident was able to escape safely.

An emergency notification was sent to the immediate area alerting residents of a police situation asking them to stay inside their homes.

Larimer County Regional SWAT got to the scene and hostage negotiators convinced the two to surrender. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Bohl and Spahr were taken into police custody.

Both were charged with attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and attempted first-degree assault. Spahr was also charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender, eluding, and felony criminal mischief, as well as outstanding felony warrants from Oklahoma.