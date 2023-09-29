WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — A black cloth and white roses sat upon the senate desk that for years belonged to Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The other California senator, Alex Padilla (D-CA), joined a tearful remembrance on the senate floor, just hours after Feinstein’s death was announced.

“We bid farewell to my dear friend,” Padilla said. “An outright champion for the state of California.”

Lawmakers also honored her as a trailblazer for women.

“When we talk about the giants on whose shoulders we stand, for me that’s Dianne.” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

“Dianne was a leader in fighting for women’s rights and protecting our communities from violence and gun violence,” noted Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).

Sen. Feinstein’s legacy includes her work to help pass the 1994 assault weapons ban. She was known on Capitol Hill for fighting for the causes she believed in and she worked until the very end, casting her vote Thursday afternoon.

“And she won and she won and each time made the country a better place,” stated Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Senate Republicans remembered Feinstein for working across the aisle and for her warmth, with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) remarking, “Her beloved home state of California and our entire nation are better for her dogged advocacy and diligent service.”