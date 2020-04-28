Capitol Hill bar issued court summons for violating Denver’s stay-at-home order

DENVER (KDVR) — A Capitol Hill bar owner has been issued a court summons for allegedly violating Mayor Michael Hancock’s stay-at-home order. Denver police boarded up Sancho’s Broken Arrow bar on Friday. The bar has been a Colfax Avenue staple for 20 years.

“I can’t be open,” said bar owner Jay Bianchi. “I can’t be in there.”

Despite being issued court summons, Bianchi says there are no hard feelings.

“[Police] boarded it up, and I was happy that could happen so there wouldn’t be questions about that,” he said.

Bianchi said Friday’s notice to vacate marked his third pandemic-related run-in with the City and County of Denver. It all started with an employee gathering at the bar in March that led to a warning.

Weeks later, on April 15, Denver issued Bianchi a citation reminding him to-go orders are allowed but there could be no drinking inside the business.

“They said, ‘You are obviously doing something.’ And I was like, ‘No,'” Bianchi said.

Bianchi admits some people have been in and out of the bar to buy T-shirts. He says his love of the Grateful Dead led to a misunderstanding, he said.

“I had the music blasting,” Bianchi told FOX31. “Just sitting there. Doing whatever … listening to music, relaxing.”

He believes his loud music promoted people to believe the bar was still open.

Police made contact on Friday and boarded up the business. The City says Bianchi’s court summons are for failure to comply with previous orders, failure to comply with Denver’s stay-at-home order and for hindering an investigation.

“I feel like it’s justified and reasonable that [police] would think there’s something going on, but it was basically me,” Bianchi said.

Bianchi is trying to stay in business by selling bar T-shirts and posters online.