Cannabis and tourism brings U.S. Virgin Islands Governor to Denver

As the U.S. Virgin Islands (St. Croix, St. John  and St. Thomas) anticipates the legalization of recreational and medicinal marijuana in the future, Governor Albert Bryan meets with local legislators to discuss Colorado’s experience since the passage of recreational cannabis legislation in 2012.

The Governor also hopes to strengthen the links between Denver and American’s Island in the Caribbean. He hopes to seek to establish new service and a sister city relationship between the two constituencies.

