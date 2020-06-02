Camping Season is in High Gear

Our Auto Expert, Mike Caudill says that RV rentals are up 650% and RV sales are up nearly 1000%. Yes, people are looking for creative ways to enjoy the outdoors and social distance.

An estimated 25 million Americans will go RV camping this summer as vacationers look for a travel option that is safe, controllable and fun! There is a massive surge in RV sales at dealerships nationwide while RV rental companies are booking record numbers.

During the COVID-19 crisis, RVing continues to be the best alternative to traditional vacation options, especially in a time when the emotional aspects of travel play a significant role. RV Camping gives the consumer ultimate control over their vacation:

· Control the cleanliness of their environment

· Bring all the items they want from home without paying baggage fees

· Able to change their plans on a dime – taking a ‘fork in the road’

· Make their own meals and control what and when they eat

· Get outside after months of being sheltered at home

· Allow children to play outdoors unconfined while still social distancing

· Detach from technology and connect with nature

· Continue to strengthen family bonds

· Having your own space, bathroom and amenities allows for limited contact with others

· Bring your pets instead of boarding them! (60% of campers bring their pets)