Camping returns to Colorado; here’s a list of what you need

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday that camping can resume in Colorado on May 12, with proper social distancing measures in place. Polis asks that campers retrieve any necessary items (gas, food, etc.) they need to camp in the counties in which they live in to limit exposure to other counties and areas.

After spending a lot of time at home due to the stay-at-home order, many people are looking forward to going camping.

What do you need if you plan on taking advantage of camping in Colorado?

Here is a list to help you prepare:

Reserve your campsite

Tent

Sleeping bag

Pillow

Sleeping pad for under your sleeping bag

Matches

First aid kit

Flashlight/head lamp

Compass or GPS

Rope

Batteries

Chairs

Table

A bag to store your food in away from your campsite (to keep the bears out)

Extra clothes/jacket in case of rain/snow

Camp stove and cookware

Trash bags

Food

Firewood (as long as there is not a fire ban in place)

Tools to chop wood, stake your tent to the ground

