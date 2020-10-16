Cameron Peak Fire claims more structures

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says an undetermined number of structures were burned in the Cameron Peak Fire on Wednesday.

The blaze grew by more than 28,000 acres as winds gusted to 76 mph.

So far, crews have not been able to determine the number or the type of structures that were lost due to dangerous conditions on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday, 95 structures had burned, including 33 homes.

New mandatory evacuations near the wildfire are now keeping families away from their homes in Glen Haven.

Evacuees like Susan McCusker packed their cars and left in a hurry. Now, they are trying to see if they have anything left.

“We’re from the East Coast and we’re not used to fires. We’ve done floods, we’ve done hurricanes, tornadoes. This is kind of new, kind of heartbreaking. It hurts,” McCusker said.

The wind was calmer Thursday near Kristyl DeSilba’s home. Still, she’s not taking any chances; she’s packing up an heading out.

“I’m beyond concerned. This is our home. This isn’t just an RV. So everything that we live with day-to-day is in here. And so we’re just getting the stuff that is the most important to us,” said DeSilba as she packed her things.

Several new areas are now under mandatory evacuation orders.

Law enforcement has either asked or advised thousands of people others evacuate.

While the smoke had died down on Thursday, it was beginning to thicken again as the sun began to set.