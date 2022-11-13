COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — It’s time to gear up for the 101st running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, set to take place on June 25 of next year.

The application process for racers is now open and will remain that way until the 2023 competitor list is posted on Jan. 30, 2023.

This year’s race will be brought to you by Gran Turismo.

First staged in 1916, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is the second-oldest race in America.

The invitation-only event – often referred to as the Race to the Clouds – is held annually on the last Sunday of June on Pikes Peak.

The famous course is over 12 miles long and includes 156 turns amid massive elevation gains.

Be sure to get your applications submitted before the deadline arrives just before February.