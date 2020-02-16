CAIC: Search-and-rescue mission ongoing after avalanche near Vail

Authorities are involved in a search-and-rescue mission after an avalanche near Vail, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is involved in the mission. They were not immediately available to provide details in the ongoing effort that began Saturday afternoon.

CAIC said they were assisting Vail Mountain Rescue.

CAIC warned of “dangerous avalanche conditions” on Sunday as a multi-day storm moved in. They said they received reports “of very large natural avalanches” coming in from the Gore Range to Vail Pass to the Ten Mile Range.

“The best way to manage your risk is to make conservative terrain choices and stay aware of the terrain that lurks above you,” CAIC wrote in a Facebook post. “This advice may seem conservative to some of our users, but the bottom line is, we’re worried.”