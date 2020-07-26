Bystanders rescue 3-year-old from drowning at Chatfield Reservoir

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people at the Massey Draw picnic area of Chatfield State Park pulled a 3-year-old girl out of the water and administered chest compressions on Saturday.

According to Public Information Officer Jason Clay, the girl’s parents were turned away from her when she went into the water and the bystanders saw her near the north boat ramp.

A South Metro ambulance arrived to transport her to the hospital but got stuck in the sand. About 20 people helped push the ambulance on it’s way and the girl was reportedly crying, which was a good sign.