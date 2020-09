Monarch Butterflies will return to Colorado next month when millions of the iconic invertebrates migrate south from Canada to the United States to Mexico, directly through the Centennial State.

The Butterfly Pavilion invites the public to experience hundreds of monarch butterflies up close in their indoor tropical conservatory, Wings of the Tropics and learn more about their incredible migration.

Monarch Magic at the Butterfly Pavilion is taking place daily through September 30th.