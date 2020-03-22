Busy backcountry causes safety concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- After a fresh coat of snow hits the mountains in Colorado, you’d expect to see some foot traffic along the Front Range.

“It was perfect, sometimes a little cool—but really great conditions,” Ken Yaphe, an active member of the Colorado Mountain Club, said.

Yaphne had just finished snowshoeing with several of the members of the CMC, in the Herman Gulch area.

It was busier than usual in the parking lot, as well as other areas—like Loveland and Berthoud Pass.

“With all the resorts closed, you can see a lot of people with varying amount of experience. There were definitely some beginners there,” Goran Suleta, who skies up to four times a week in the backcountry, said.

“You always ask the questions, how prepared are they? Do they have the gear? Do they know what they’re doing?” he added.

It’s a concern many other backcountry enthusiasts have voiced online in the past week.

“We’ve seen pictures online and postings in Facebook groups about huge crowds and people that are taking resort gear up and don’t have a beacon, probe, or shovel," longtime skier Mike Hendrick said.

Hendrick estimates he skis in the backcountry about 20 times each season.

“We always want people to go into the backcountry with the proper rescue gear—that includes an avalanche beacon, a shovel, a probe, and a good partner,” Jason Konigsberg of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, said.

“We want them to get the forecast and have the experience to be able to travel in avalanche terrain,” he added.

Konigsberg says even in moderate avalanche danger, like we saw in Summit and Clear Creek Counties on Saturday, you can still trigger an avalanche large enough to bury you.

“I understand that people want to to get outside. What you want to do is avoid avalanche terrain—slopes over 30 degrees. That’s where we see avalanches most of the time is between slope side of 30 to 40 degrees,” Konigsberg said.

“If you don’t have the training to recognize the signs of unstable snow, you should really keep your slope angle low, or consider staying out of the back country,” he concluded.

Safety gear is essential—but knowing how to use it is just as important, when you head out into the backcountry.

“If somebody does get in an avalanche—it could be not a member of your group—you still are going to feel an obligation to help. But if you’re not equipped and trained, then you’re not going to be able to help. You could actually make things worse and become another victim,” Henrick said.

Check avalanche conditions in Colorado before heading to the backcountry. .