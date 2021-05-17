Businesses burglaries persist into 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — Crime is up in Denver, particularly for businesses still struggling back out the depths of the pandemic’s restrictions.

The last year was an economic warhead for most Colorado businesses but in particular the dense, heavily populated capitol city. Retail and restaurants buckled under capacity restrictions. The business group Downtown Denver Partnership and Mayor Michael Hancock have launched a campaign asking citizens to return to their downtown offices so businesses can recover.

There have been more problems than the typical COVID complaints, though.

Pandemic-era spikes in certain property crimes have already been well-documented, including auto theft and property crimes. The same holds true for business buglaries.

Denver has already reached nearly half the level of business burglaries it experienced in 2020, putting it well on track to match or exceed that total by the end of the year unless patterns change.

The pandemic year 2020 charted more Denver business burglary than any year in Denver Police Department crime records. There were 1,942 business burglaries in 2020 – about 35% higher than the average of the four previous years.

With 921 business burglaries as of May 14, 2021, Denver is in the midst of a repeat.

This was not simply a factor of the a few crime-ridden months, either.

Every month since April 2020 has seen more business burglaries than any previous month except July 2016.

There were an average 100 business burglaries per month from 2016 through 2019.

In 2020, the were an average 162 per month. Already this year there have been an average 184 per month, nearly double the pre-pandemic average.