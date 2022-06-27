Colorado 1000 are a group of business professionals coming together to build relationships with likeminded wishing to give back and support local charities.

In addition to our monthly events, our Networking Madness, The Big Giveaway Events (held twice a year, Jan. & July)is where we pool together 100% of members and our Community Gives Partners donations/dues, and present it to our Beneficiaries during our Networking Madness Events… and the next Big Giveaway is coming up Monday, July 11th in support of our newest beneficiary, HopeKids Colorado.