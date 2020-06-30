Burglars steal rifles and handguns from Littleton armory

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple handguns and rifles were stolen from the Triple J Armory early Tuesday morning, according to the Littleton Police Department.

Officers responded to the alarm located at 8152 Southpark Ln. at approximately 5:10 a.m. LPD report that a landscape rock was used to break a window and gain access to the business.

LPD discovered several weapons missing, including handguns and rifles, but the owners have not taken inventory to determine an exact number.

The owners of the gun shop/shooting range confirmed the burglary and made a statement to the people that committed the crime, according to the Triple J Armory Facebook post.

LPD detectives and crime scene analysts are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents to conduct the investigation.