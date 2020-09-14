Burglar caught in Larimer County, police looking for accomplice that fled

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 21-year-old Austin Patrick Bosley on second-degree burglary and several other charges on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 2200 block of East Lincoln Avenue in unincorporated Fort Collins at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Bosley and another male were there with two trailers and three vehicles.

When contact was made, the other man fled in a stolen white pickup truck. Officers gave chase on Highway 14 until they no longer could due to safety reasons. LCSO did not specify what the reason was but clarified that it is usually excessive speed or erratic driving behavior that would endanger other drivers.

While some deputies were involved in the chase, other deputies still on scene arrested Bosley after he tried to take off in a marked patrol car. He was taken to a local hospital for injuries he sustained before being booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Bosley was also charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, attempt to escape and resisting arrest. Bosley’s accomplice was identified and LCSO is working on getting an arrest warrant.

Items from the burglary were located in the trailers and vehicles on scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Investigator Kevin Hobson at 970-498-5162.